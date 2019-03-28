President Sarkissian meets with students of Leadership School

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a luncheon with the students of the Leadership School, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President talked to the School students, answered to their questions relating to Armenia’s development vision, the prospective spheres of the economy, as well as listened to their views and opinions.

Armen Sarkissian highlighted their role as tomorrow’s leaders and attached importance to their participation and engagement in different spheres of the country’s life.

The Armenian President noted that it is necessary to seek to be the best at all spheres which ensure country’s progress, and education is the main path to reaching this goal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan