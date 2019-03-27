President Sarkissian receives delegation of American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on March 27 received the delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the delegation members introduced their activity, main programs and upcoming actions.

President Sarkissian said the international companies, which are members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia, have contributed to the formation of new business culture and values during their activities.

The President stated that the Chamber has a great potential and its right utilization will bring great benefits to Armenia’s economy, and the structure can play a more active role to promote Armenia’s business environment.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan