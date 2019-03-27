‘There is promise to open textile factory with 3000 jobs in Yerevan’, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. During today’s parliamentary debate of the report on the implementation of the government’s action plan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that there is a promise to open a textile factory with 3000 jobs in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

In response to the question of MP from Bright Armenia faction Mane Tandilyan, the PM stated that there are serious challenges in the field of textile production, noting that a textile develops in Armenia which supposes inclusion of cheap labor force. “This concerns us in a sense that there are countries in the world which can propose cheaper service at any moment than Armenia’s textile labor market, and in this case our sector can be collapsed”, the PM added.

According to him, the government’s message is that it is necessary to gradually move the textile production to the high price segment. “In other words our policy should be not to produce 5000 AMD jacket in our country, but 1000 USD jacket which will be in the higher price segment, and therefore, more highly qualified labor will be needed here with higher salary. And now quite serious investment programs are being implemented in this regard. There is a promise that a factory will soon open in Yerevan with 3000 jobs, and this is of course a good news”, Pashinyan noted.

