Armenia’s Minister of Justice confirms receiving death threat

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan has confirmed media reports on being threatened.

Zeynalyan said he has been threatened online and that he has contacted law enforcement agencies.

“It is unpleasant for me that the investigation’s confidentially has been disclosed, I have reported a crime, this means that I have seen a threat in it. Let us maintain the investigation’s confidentially, because this leads to the violation of my right of respect towards my personal life”, he said.

Zeynalyan said he has provided the social media user’s information to investigators.

“The reason is the statement that I made during my previous briefing. It concerned the Azerbaijani border-crosser”, he said, referring to citizen of Azerbaijan Eyvin Arif Oghlu Ibrahimov, currently detained in Armenia in suspicion of illegally crossing the state border. Zeynalyan said the threats were made in comments under an article on his statement published online on social media.

According to unconfirmed media reports the suspect who made the death threats is a 35-year-old villager from Tavush province.

Police have launched proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan