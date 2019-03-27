89 investment programs at discussion stage in government

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. 49 investment programs worth 765 million USD have been estimated as realistic in Armenia and are at a certain stage of implementation. Some of them are at the discussion stage, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment 89 investment programs worth 3.1 billion AMD are at the stage of discussions with the government. 49 of them worth 765 million USD have been assessed as realistic. And in fact, we can state that they are at this or that stage of implementation. Several more programs, worth 2billion 337 million USD, are at the discussion stage”, the PM said.

He informed that in 2018 a record number of capital goods have been imported. 33% of the import of 2018 comprised the capital goods. Those are the goods which are imported for running a business.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan