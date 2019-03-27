PM considers exclusive economy’s reaction to deep political changes

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia managed to maintain the economic, macroeconomic stability even as a result of deep political changes, political instability in the country. And now Armenia has entered a period of long-term political stability which is reflected in the economy, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the Parliament during the debate of the report relating to the implementation process and results of the government’s action plan, reports Armenpress.

“Our activity during these months enables me to confidently state that we will have and already have major achievements in economy. In January Armenia’s economic activity index comprised 5.5%, but already in February this figure was 7.6%, and the two-month economic activity index comprised 6.5%. We consider these figures positive, but don’t consider that we have reached the figure we want. Here the dynamics is important”, the PM noted.

He reminded that last year in September Armenia even reached to the recession threshold. “And during that time there were a lot of predictions according to which everything was over. But we insisted that everything is just starting. And starting from that moment there is a positive dynamics in our economy. And this positive dynamics has a very serious content, and I have no doubt that our policy will constantly and consistently lead to a positive dynamics”, Pashinyan said.

Talking about the economic indicators of the last year, the PM advised to remember several data. Five elections of PM were held in Armenia in 2018. Three PMs were changed in the country, a president was elected, the Yerevan City Council and snap parliamentary elections were held, and a peaceful, velvet revolution took place. He stated that no one can find a second country in the world history where political changes with such a volume have taken place, and this was not followed by a deep economic recession period. “And when we say that Armenia is unique with the political changes that happened and their content, Armenia is also exceptional in terms of the economy’s reaction to these deep political changes. 2018 from political perspective was full of tensions and ups and downs, but we managed to keep the economic and macroeconomic stability. Bur our record for this year is completely different”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He assured that currently Armenia has entered into a period of long-term political stability which is now being reflected in the economy.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan