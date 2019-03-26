Armenia is guided by policy “and-and” rather than “or-or” in its relations with the EU and the EAEU - Thomas Schrapel

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation (KAS) Regional Office Thomas Schrapel thinks Armenia has led a very prudent foreign policy. ARMENPRESS reports Schrapel said during the event “Armenia on the path to Europe” on March 26 that Armenia, being a EAEU member state is able to expand and deepen its relations with the EU.

“Some people of course see some controversies in this combination – the EU from the one side and the EAEU from the other. For us, as representatives of Konrad Adenauer Foundation, there is no controversy there. We are more than convinced that the combination is implemented according to the principle “And-and”, rather than “or-or”, Schrapel said.

He is confident that it’s not only a pragmatic thing, but also prudent, that can become one of the key fundaments of Armenia’s foreign policy.

“For Armenia, in a unique geopolitical location, it’s very important to lead prudent and clever foreign policy. We are confident that Armenia’s foreign policy will continue its path after these re-orderings”, he said.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan