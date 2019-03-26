Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

UK PM Theresa May expected to set resignation date on March 27


YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to set a date for her resignation when she addresses Conservative lawmakers on March 27, a Conservative lawmaker who did not want to be named told Reuters.

The lawmaker added that it was “certainly a possibility” that May would set a date for her resignation on March 27.

