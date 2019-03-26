Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to travel to Austria

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian governmental delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to Vienna, Austria on March 28, the PM’s decision posted on the government’s official website revealed.

The delegation will return to Armenia on March 29.

Earlier Russian media reported that Pashinyan will meet with the Austrian President in Vienna.

Various newspapers are also reporting about a possible meeting between the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Vienna.