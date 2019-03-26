Armenia in the midst of economic and societal ‘revolution’: Summit of Minds announces coming to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia – a small country blessed with outstanding human capital – is ambitious about its global role in the World, drawing on its traditional strengths of scientific excellence, creativity and intellectual prowess, Armenpress reports citing The Summit of Minds website.

Information about the Armenian Summit of Minds, which will take place in Dilijan in June, is already released on its official website.

The event organizers note that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will host the Armenian Summit of Minds from June 7 to 9.

The organizers say Armenia is the cradle of an ancient civilization rich in historical and cultural traditions. Yerevan, its capital city, is one of the most ancient in the world – in 2018 it celebrated its 2800th anniversary. Armenia was also the first country in the world to adopt Christianity as a state religion in 301 AD and a country whose alphabet was created in 405 AD. The young generation is actively engaged in the development of the nation’s future in the form of tech startups distinguished by an Armenian take on creative science.

Armenia – ready to act as vital bridge between different nations to the mutual benefit of the region as a whole – is in the midst of an economic and societal ‘revolution’. To that end, it needs the support of friends. How can the world invest in Armenia and the regional countries? And how can the world benefit from Armenia?

The Armenian Summit of Minds is a unique opportunity for participants to experience simultaneously the most ancient and the most innovative that the country has to offer. The outstanding natural surroundings of the resort town of Dilijan, famed for its spas and traditional crafts, offers the perfect location for the Summit of Minds’ special mix of hard thinking and experiential learning for both physical and mental wellbeing.

The Monthly Barometer, the chief partner of the Summit, is a leading analytical newsletter.

An agreement on the organization of the event was reached in September 2018 when the Armenian President was taking part in the Summit of Minds as a main speaker.

The Summit of Minds is a major event gathering over 300 politicians, scientists, businessmen-investors, heads of large companies and media outlets from all over the world. The event aims at presenting new ideas on issues of global importance, establishing reliable partnering relations through direct discussions.

Armenia is the first country to host the event outside Chamonix.

The main topic of discussion during the expected Armenian Summit of Minds will be the “Regional geopolitics, economy and investments: Multipolarity impact on trade and investment flows”.

Holding this event in Armenia will contribute to raising the country’s international ranking. The Summit is a unique opportunity to present Armenia’s potential, develop new cooperation directions and establish business ties.

