Presentation of ambulance helicopters scheduled on April 6 – minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan announced that the presentation of the sanitary aviation service with the participation of Airbus company representatives will take place on April 6 in case of favorable weather conditions, reports Armenpress.

“We are approaching the final, or more precisely, the launch of this important initiative. We will provide additional information on the details”, the minister said on Facebook.

Earlier in February minister Torosyan announced that a sanitary aviation service will be introduced in Armenia in partnership with Armenian Helicopters LLC.

On March 2 the minister released a video which showed the evacuation of a patient from Dilijan via an ambulance helicopter.

