President Sarkissian holds meeting with AGBU President

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian, who is a member of the AGBU Central Board of Directors since 2016, talked about the AGBU’s ongoing and upcoming programs, attached importance to educational, cultural and humanitarian manuals aimed at creating interest among the Diaspora-Armenian young generation to the national rich heritage and traditions.

Welcoming the organization’s expanding presence and activity in Armenia, Armen Sarkissian highly valued the Union’s engagement in solving pan-Armenian issues.

At the meeting Armen Sarkissian and Berge Setrakian also touched upon the Armenia-Diaspora mutual ties, the AGBU mission aimed at developing and strengthening those ties, as well as the implementation of Armenian-centered programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan