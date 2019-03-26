Armenia to have Premier-level cheering at EURO 2020 Finland clash with Pashinyan in attendance

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will attend the Armenia-Finland EURO 2020 qualifier tonight at the Republican Stadium in Yerevan.

Ahead of the match Pashinyan met with captain of the Armenian National Football Team Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Football Federation of Armenia President Artur Vanetsyan.

“Today we are going to watch football, at 21:00 in the Republican Stadium”, Pashinyan wrote on Facebook, posting a photo depicting him receiving his very own “Pashinyan” shirt of the Armenian team from Mkhitaryan.

