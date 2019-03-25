Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Parliament Speaker convenes extraordinary session


YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS.  By the decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan an extraordinary parliamentary session will be convened immediately after the March 26 regular session at the initiative of the Government of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




