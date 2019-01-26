Chicago-bound Air India plane makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. An Air India Boeing 777 carrying 341 passengers and 19 crew members route from New Delhi to Chicago made an emergency landing in Astana, Kazakhstan as one of the passenger’s fell severely ill, Kazakh aviation authorities said.

According to local authorities, the passenger is a woman who suffered an asthma attack. She was hospitalized in Astana and the plane resumed its route.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan