Pashinyan arrives in Moscow on working visit
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pahsinyan arrived in Russia on a working visit, reports Armenpress.
He is expected to deliver speech at the headquarters of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow on January 25.
“Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is scheduled to deliver welcoming remarks on the occasion of transferring the 2019 chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) from Russia to Armenia”, the EEC said on Facebook.
Pashinyan’s speech is scheduled at 12:00 Yerevan time.
Edited and translated by AnetaHarutyunyan
