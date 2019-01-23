Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-01-19

YEREVAN, 23 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 485.18 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.23 drams to 550.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.33 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.31 drams to 629.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 40.19 drams to 19999.35 drams. Silver price up by 0.01 drams to 238.04 drams. Platinum price down by 77.73 drams to 12369.93 drams.