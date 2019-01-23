11-year-old survives accidental headshot in Artsakh as father’s wolf hunting goes disastrously wrong

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. A father in Artsakh has accidentally shot his minor son when trying to kill a golden jackal with his hunting rifle, Artsakh police said.

Police said the incident took place in the evening of January 22.

The 37-year-old father used his Sayga MK rifle, equipped with a thermal vision optics, in an attempt to shoot a wolf, but he accidentally hit his 11 year old son. The bullet hit the child’s head. Police are currently investigating the incident. The child is said to have survived but suffered brain damage.

