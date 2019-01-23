H1N1 situation stabilizing, says healthcare minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. There is no H1N1 influenza pandemic in Armenia and the situation is already stabilizing, according to Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan.

“We’ve had one H1N1 fatality. The person also had a serious chronic disease. But we have also had numerous confirmed cases that have been treated. H1N1 is only one strain of a virus that is circulating. H3N2 strain is also circulating”, he said. “We don’t have a pandemic at all”.

“The situation is fully stabilizing,” he said.

He said that all suspected cases are under supervision of healthcare agencies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan