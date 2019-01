Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev exchange views on future talks on NK conflict settlment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Ministe rof Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev exchanged views on the current stage of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlment and future discussions at Davos in a meeting that lasted 1.5 hours, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I had an informal meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Davos.

We exchanged views on the current stage of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlment and future discussions. The meeting lasted nearly 1.5 hours", PM Pashinyan wrote.

