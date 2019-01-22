Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Pashinyan, Aliyev to have non-formal meeting in Davos


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMEN PRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan plans to hold a non-formal meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev in Davos on Tuesday, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said, answering the question of “Rai Novosti”.

To the questions if there will be a bilateral meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan said, “Yes, it will be a non formal meeting”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




