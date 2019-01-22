Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Nikol Pashinyan gives interviews to a number of international news outlets


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMEN PRESS. In the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave interviews to a number of leading international news outlets. The Government’s Facebook page informs that Chinese CCGTV, French Le Figaro and Swiss RTS were among them.

Nikol Pashinyan also attended the Media Leaders Briefing during which he answered the questions of Business Insider, The New York Times, German DPA, Russian “Ria Novosti” and Egyptian Daily News.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 

 




