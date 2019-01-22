Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

PM Pashinyan meets Apple CEO Tim Cook


YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMEN PRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met Apple CEO Tim Cook in Davos.

ARMENPRESS reports advisor to the PM Arsen Gasparyan posted a photo of the meeting on his Facebook page.

Nikol Pashinyan is in Switzerland to participate in Davos World Economic Forum.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




