Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-19

YEREVAN, 22 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 485.17 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.52 drams to 551.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.29 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.72 drams to 626.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 70.05 drams to 19959.16 drams. Silver price down by 3.25 drams to 238.03 drams. Platinum price down by 45.25 drams to 12447.66 drams.