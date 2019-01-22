Armenian PM meets with Mitsubishi, JICA and eBay executives in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is holding bilateral meetings with the foreign partners in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, his Office told Armenpress.

Today Pashinyan firstly met with Christina Ahmadjian, Member of the Board at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and then JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) President Shinichi Kitaoka.

During the meeting with Christina Ahmadjian, Nikol Pashinyan said the Armenian government is interested in cooperating with the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its possible activities in Armenia. According to the PM, the government’s goal is to turn the recent political revolution in Armenia into an economic one, and for that purpose major and real changes are expected in the economic sector. Pashinyan said Armenia has great potential for technological development, and the company’s activity can be prospective in this regard.

Christina Ahmadjian attached importance to the ongoing processes in Armenia in terms of attracting new investment programs and expressed readiness to assist the Armenian government for establishing ties and cooperation with various Japanese companies. She said she plans to visit Armenia in the future aimed at further cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan and the JICA President discussed the process and directions of the Agency’s ongoing programs in Armenia, as well as the opportunities to deepen the cooperation.

PM Pashinyan said the Armenian side is interested in expanding the partnership with the JICA and is ready to take actions to implement new mutually beneficial programs and outline new cooperation directions.

Shinichi Kitaoka said all the ongoing programs will continue. He noted that the JICA expert group will soon visit Armenia.

The officials also attached importance to deepening the commercial relations with Japan taking into account the existing great developement potential.

The Armenian PM also met with eBay Vice President Cathy Foster during which he highlighted the activities of the e-commerce corporation and noted that it is in accordance with the ongoing technological transformation. Pashinyan added that eBay is greatly demanded in Armenia.

Pashinyan added that the World Forum on High Technologies will take place in Armenia in October 2019 and invited eBay to participate in the event.

Cathy Foster expressed readiness to visit Armenia to discuss the means of implementing investment programs in the country.

