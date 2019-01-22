Kazakhstan and Armenia enjoy close historic and cultural ties – Kazakh Secretary of State

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova had a meeting with Armenian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan, Kazinform reports.

The Secretary of State noted that Kazakhstan and Armenia enjoy close historic and cultural ties. Productive cooperation is being carried out within the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and other integration unions.

Gulshara Abdykalikova congratulated the Ambassador on the recent parliamentary elections in Armenia and expressed confidence that the activities of the new staff of Armenia’s Parliament will positively affect the further strengthening of the bilateral cooperation.

The Kazakh Secreatry of State said the cooperation between the two countries within the EAEU boosts the development of economic ties. In 10 months of 2018 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Armenia totaled $10.4 million, demonstrating a 19.5% increase.

“Humanitarian and cultural cooperation plays a special role in Kazakhstan-Armenia ties. The countries regularly hold a plethora of cultural, scientific and sports events”, Secretary Abdykalikova added.

In conclusion, Gulshara Abdykalikova wished the Armenian diplomat success in the development of bilateral cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan