President Sahakyan expresses gratitude to Jean-Michel Ekherian for implementing healthcare projects in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today received member of the Union of the Armenian Doctors of France, president of the "Hay-Med" Medical Humanitarian Association, anesthesiologist- resuscitator Jean-Michel Ekherian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Various issues related to the healthcare sphere were discussed at the meeting.

The President expressed gratitude to Jean-Michel Ekherian for his consistent support to Artsakh and realization of a number of philanthropic projects in the healthcare sphere and handed over the "Vachagan Barepasht" medal to him.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh Republic minister of healthcare Arayik Baghryan.

