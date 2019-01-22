Yerevan cops arrest suspect in multiple robberies targeting same crediting organization

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. A 29-year-old man from Yerevan has been arrested in suspicion of multiple robberies in the Armenian capital.

Police said they identified the suspect of the January 21 robbery of a crediting organization’s office as Adam Baghdasaryan (pictured above). More than 1,000,000 drams in cash was stolen during the heist.

Shortly after the suspect’s arrest, it turned out that he has also carried out two other separate robberies , one on January 5 and the other on January 14. He targeted different offices of the very same crediting organization, known as Varks.am.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan