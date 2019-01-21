Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-01-19

YEREVAN, 21 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.31 drams to 485.11 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.71 drams to 551.67 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.31 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.30 drams to 622.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 114.25 drams to 20029.21 drams. Silver price down by 1.79 drams to 241.28 drams. Platinum price down by 70.41 drams to 12492.91 drams.