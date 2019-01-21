UK ratifies Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on January 18, UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth said on Twitter.

“Delighted to confirm UK ratification of EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement”, the Ambassador said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017. The Agreement has been ratified by 10 countries – Armenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, UK, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta and Poland.

