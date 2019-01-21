Armenian PM to be speaker at Shaping the Future of Democracy event at Davos 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be among the Speakers at the ‘Shaping The Future of Democracy’ program at Davos 2019, according to the schedule of the World Economic Forum published online.

“Disappointed with ruling political elites, voters around the world have turned to a new generation of political change-makers willing to introduce reforms and bold ideas. How are they shaping the future of democracy?” – is the introduction of the event.

“Shaping the Future of Democracy” will take place on January 23rd at 16:00 local time Switzerland.

Other speakers at the event alongside Pashinyan include Publisher at The New York Times Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, President of Colombia Ivan Duque, Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli, Associate Editor and Chief Economics Commentator at The Financial Times Martin Wolf and Chief Executive Officer at Leadership Now Project Daniella Ballou-Aares.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan