13 killed in Bolivia bus crash

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. 13 people were killed, 20 others were injured after a bus crashed into a ravine in southern Bolivia on January 20, Xinhua reports.

The bus was carrying a delegation of a football team from Argentina. 4 of them have been killed, 6 more have been injured in the crash.

According to preliminary reports, the bus crashed due to brakes failure.

