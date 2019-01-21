Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 January

13 killed in Bolivia bus crash


YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. 13 people were killed, 20 others were injured after a bus crashed into a ravine in southern Bolivia on January 20, Xinhua reports.

The bus was carrying a delegation of a football team from Argentina. 4 of them have been killed, 6 more have been injured in the crash.  

According to preliminary reports, the bus crashed due to brakes failure.

