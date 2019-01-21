Henrikh Mkhitaryan turns 30 years old

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, midfielder of the Armenian national football team and London’s Arsenal, today is celebrating his 30th birthday, reports Armenpress.

Mkhitaryan is the best football player in the history of independent Armenia, currently the only footballer playing in the Premier League.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was born on 21 January 1989. At an early age he lived in France, but later returned to Armenia where he decided to choose the football career.

He is the captain of the Armenian national football team since 2015.

He played in Metalurh Donetsk and Shakhtar Donetsk. The Armenia international later joined the Manchester United FC where he played until 2018. And on January 22, 2018 he signed a 4-year contract with London’s Arsenal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



