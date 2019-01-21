Road condition update

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 21, as of 09:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is open for passenger vehicles, but is closed for trucks. Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for light passenger vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan