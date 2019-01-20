Weather-related shutdown at Stepantsminda-Lars

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Bad weather conditions have prompted the shutdown of the Gudauri-Kobi road section that leads to the Verkhniy (Upper) Lars checkpoint, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia told transportation authorities.

The road has been shut down as of 12:30 until further notice.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia. Temporary brief shutdowns are usual during winter seasons because of weather conditions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan