Australia Open 2019: Sharapova loses to Ash Barty

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has failed to make it to the Australia Open 2019 quarter-final as she lost to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in Melbourne.

Barty went fierce from 1-1 in the 2nd set, peeling off nine straight games and breaking Sharapova’s serve 4 times consecutively and eventually making a convincing 4-6 6-1 6-4 victory.

This victory puts Barty through to a quarter final against Petra Kvitova due on Tuesday.

At one point the crowd booed Sharapova for a lengthy bathroom break ahead of the third set, which some commentators labeled as a “pathetic tactic”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan