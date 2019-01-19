I am confident Armenia will continue supporting UN principles under your leadership – Guterres congratulates Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres has s ent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Prime Minister’s office, the message runs as follows,

“Your excellency, please accept my congratulations on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The recent parliamentary elections in Armenia, with the technical support of the UN, became an important point for the democratic development of Armenia. I hope that your country will record progress in the future in the spirit of inclusiveness and transparency.

I am confident Armenia will continue supporting the UN principles and goals under your leadership. In line with your ambitious reform agenda, the UN expects to closely cooperate with you and your Government for the implementation of sustainable development goals, as well as for the protection and strengthening of human rights and rule of law.

Taking the opportunity, I also want to reassure that the UN is ready to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, aimed at the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict”.

