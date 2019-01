11 ministers re-appointed in Armenian Cabinet

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Several ministers of the Armenian Cabinet have been named as President Armen Sarkissian formally signed orders on appointments and re-appointments at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Re-appointments include Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as FM, Davit Tonoyan as Minister of Defense, Arayik Harutyunyan as Minister of Education and Science, Suren Papikyan as Minister of Territorial Administration and Development, Erik Grigoryan as Minister of Environmental Protection, Felix Tsolakyan as Minister of Emergency Situations, Hakob Arshakyan as Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies, Tigran Khachatryan as Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Atom Janjughazyan as Finance Minister, Arsen Torosyan as Healthcare Minister and Artak Zeynalyan as Minister of Justice.

The new appointment in the Cabinet is Zaruhi Botoyan as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.