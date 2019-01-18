PM Pashinyan to participate in World Economic Forum in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Switzerland on January 20 to participate in Davos World Economic Forum.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, in the sidelines of the forum the PM is scheduled to have a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings with heads of other states, international organizations and companies. Pashinyan will also attend the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) and World Civil Society Forum in Davos.

Nikol Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with the members of Switzerland-Armenia Commerce Chamber and Swiss businessmen in Zurich.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan