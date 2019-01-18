Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention extended for another two months

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan court on January 18 approved the motion to extend the pre-trial detention of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan for two months, an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office Vahagn Muradyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“Robert Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention will be extended for two months, and the motion of the defending side on using bail has been rejected”, Muradyan said.

Kocharyan’s attorneys submitted motion to release the 2nd President from custody on bail on December 26, 2018.

Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26, 2018, over the 2008 March 1 case, under the Article 300.1 part 1 of the Criminal Code for breaching the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia.



