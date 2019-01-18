No final decision yet on bill to change government’s composition: Discussions continue

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The leadership is still in intensive stage of discussions regarding the bill on changing the government’s composition. It will most likely be submitted to the Parliament during the first sitting, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“We are the political force which really operates publicly and transparently. And when we say that it [the bill] is in the discussion stage, it is so. We, both in the executive and executive-legislative format, are intensively discussing the issue of the composition. There is no final decision yet at this moment. I can make a private assumption. My impression from the discussions is that we will bring the bill on the changes in the composition at the first sitting of the Parliament”, he said.

On January 16 Speaker Mirzoyan announced that the bill on changing the composition of the government has not been submitted to the Parliament yet.

According to the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government of Armenia, the new government should consist of prime minister, two deputy PMs and ministers. The position of the first deputy PM will be removed.

According to the draft, there will be 12 ministries:

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of justice

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of education, science, cultural and sport

Ministry of defense

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technologies and military industry

Military of economic development and agriculture

Ministry of finance

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan