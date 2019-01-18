Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs relieved from position


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Zaruhi Batoyan has been relieved from the position of deputy minister of Labor and Social Affairs, reports Armenpress.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration