EAEU, Egypt finish 1st round of negotiations on signing FTA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union and Egypt have successfully finished the 1st round of negotiations on signing a free trade agreement. ARMENPRESS reports the 1st round of talks took place in Cairo on January 15-17.

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairman of the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission Mher Grigoryan and EEC Member of the Board - Minister in charge of Trade Veronica Nikishina had departed to Cairo for talks.

The sides discussed the main mechanisms of the agreement, recorded the agreed points and outlined the schedule for further work. The EAU and Egypt expressed readiness for constructive dialogue.

The FTA will create new opportunities for the EAEU member states to develop and diversify trade with Egypt. In 2018 trade turnover between the union and Egypt amounted to 5.8 billion USD, a 21.2% rise against 2017.

Edited and translated byTigran Sirekanyan