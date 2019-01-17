ECHR makes decision in favor of Samvel Mayrapetyan – lawyers say

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The lawyers of Samvel Mayrapetyan issues a statement on January 17, informing about the decision of the European Court of Human Rights in favor of Samvel Mayrapetyan.

The statement notes that the ECHR has recommended the authorities of Armenia to ensure appropriate medical treatment for Mayrapetyan and since his treatment is impossible in Armenia, it stems from the ECHR decision that Mayrapetyan should be allowed to depart for Germany, where he previously was treated.

