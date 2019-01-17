Luxembourg’s PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel has sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and personally myself I congratulate you on your re-appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.

Wishing success in your high mission, I hope the governments of our countries will continue the cooperation for the benefit of development of bilateral relations and strengthening of the existing ties between our peoples.

I am convinced that the trust you have received by your compatriots will enable you to continue the path of reforms for the benefit of Armenia’s people and economy”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan