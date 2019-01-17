Armenia, Kazakhstan deepen cooperation on prevention of emergency situations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the draft on ratifying the agreement on Cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Kazakhstan in the field of civil protection, prevention and elimination of emergency situations. The agreement has been signed in Almaty on September 12, 2018.

During today’s cabinet session acting minister of emergency situations Felix Tsolakyan said in recent decades the Armenian-Kazakh relations have steadily developed.

“The friendly ties between the two countries have also intensified. The activities in the emergency situations field have a special place in these relations. This is conditioned by the geographical position of the two countries, as well as the membership to the same military-political bloc (CSTO) and participation in the same economic cooperation organizations – the CIS, the EAEU”, the acting minister said. “The specialists of both sides quite successfully cooperate within the CSTO and CIS, develop joint documents and etc”.

