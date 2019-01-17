Christian Ter-Stepanian relieved from position of Armenia’s representative to Permanent Council of La Francophonie

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Christian Ter-Stepanian has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s representative to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Christian Ter-Stepanian has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The President signed the respective decrees based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan