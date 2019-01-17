Construction of new power station in Yerevan to launch soon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the direct contract in accordance with the framework agreement signed between the government, ArmPower CJSC and RENCO S.p.A. (Italy), reports Armenpress.

The contract will allow the constructer to launch the process of building and operating a new 250 MW gas-fueled combined cycle electricity station in Yerevan.

The construction of the station is expected to begin after a financial summary which will take place within two months.

250 million USD will be invested for the implementation of the program.

The construction will last 26 months and will involve 1000-1200 people.

Nearly 200-230 jobs with high salaries will be created during the operation of the plant, 50-70 of whom will pass a respective training and qualification in the German Siemens during the construction of the plant.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan