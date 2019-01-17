Nune Sarkissian invites Sharjah’s Autism Trust Foundation executive to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Nune Sarkissian, President Armen Sarkissian’s wife, has paid a visit to the Autism Trust Foundation in Sharjah, UAE, and met with director Fahed Bin Al Shaikh, the president’s office said.

Autism Trust Foundation is engaged in large-scale autism awareness campaigns in the Emirates, as well as treatment and rehabilitation of autistic children.

During the visit Sarkissian briefed Fahed Bin Al Shaikh on the activities and programs of the Armenian Autism Center and discussed possible cooperation between the two facilities.

The Armenian president’s spouse also invited Fahed Bin Al Shaikh to visit Armenia with the purpose of launching a joint project on professional exchange of experience in working with autistic children.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan