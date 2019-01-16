Belgian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Charles Michel has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“I convey to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

I have warm memories of our bilateral meeting in October in Yerevan in the sidelines of the Francophonie summit. I hope our countries will continue the wonderful tradition of cooperation and dialogue.

Please accept, Mr. Prime Minister, dear partner, the assurances of my deepest respect”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan